AIADMK-critic BJP chief keeps suspense on tie-up

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Friday said that those who termed that party as an untouchable one, equivalent to NOTA, and attributed defeat in such a tie-up are now waiting for a call, in an indirect reference to AIADMK.

He asserted that the party’s national leadership will take a call on the alliance for 2026 Assembly polls.

Several leaders including AMMK’s TTV Dhinakaran have been in the NDA alliance by reposing faith on us, Annamalai said. Such alliances can’t be snapped, it is not in the DNA of BJP to do opportunistic politics, he added.

“My cadre toiled day and night to transform the party into an indispensable force in TN,” he said.