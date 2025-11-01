AIADMK councillors attend Tambaram Corpn meeting, draped in mosquito nets

CHENNAI: The AIADMK councillors turned up at the Tambaram Corporation Council meeting on Friday, draped in mosquito nets and carrying soft toy dogs, cows and pigs, to protest against the growing civic problems in the city.

The meeting, chaired by DMK's Mayor Vasanthakumari, began in the morning and soon descended into chaos as the opposition members entered the hall with the symbolic props.

They alleged that the Corporation had failed to address issues such as mosquito menace, stray dogs, cattle, pigs and poor sanitation, which had worsened in recent months. The councillors also pointed out a rise in dengue and viral fever cases in several parts of Tambaram.

Though security personnel attempted to stop them from entering with the props, around ten AIADMK councillors walked into the chamber covered in mosquito nets and took their seats.

The Mayor urged them to remove the nets and toys before taking part in the proceedings. The councillors, however, refused, stating that their protest reflected the plight of the residents and demanded explanations from the Mayor and the Commissioner.

The situation led to heated exchanges between the ruling DMK and AIADMK councillors, disrupting the meeting. The Mayor directed security officers to remove the protesters, but they continued to raise slogans.

Later, the AIADMK councillors staged a walkout and sat in protest at the entrance of the Corporation office.

Opposition leader Shankar said the Corporation had allocated several crores of rupees for mosquito control and the capture of stray animals, but no effective action had been taken. “Residents are suffering from mosquito bites and stray animal attacks,” he said.