AIADMK chief has no moral standing to question appointment of temporary DGP: S Reghupathy

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Minister S Reghupathy said AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami has no moral standing or competence to question appointment of the temporary DGP.

Reghupathy was reacting to the criticism levelled by the Leader of the Opposition that Chief Minister M K Stalin is "deliberately" keeping the post vacant "to secure a politically convenient police chief before the 2026 Assembly Elections".

"Palaniswami is now speaking about why a permanent DGP has not been appointed. He has forgotten that the AIADMK government was the one that introduced the concept of an acting DGP to Tamil Nadu," the minister said at a press conference in Pudukkottai on Saturday.

According to him, in 2011, the then AIADMK government appointed Ramanujam as DGP (Intelligence) and acting DGP for Law and Order and Rajendran as acting DGP.

"It is known that Uttar Pradesh had five acting DGPs, and an acting DGP remains there even today. Therefore, Palaniswami has no competence or justification to speak about the acting DGP issue today," Reghupathy said.

The state minister for minerals and mines also said that delay in the appointment is due to the Union government and UPSC wanting to appoint their "preferred officials".

Tamil Nadu's DGP post has been vacant since August 31, when Shankar Jiwal retired and G Venkataraman was made acting DGP.

The government prepared and sent a panel of around eight senior IPS officers to the UPSC for the selection of the next DGP, including Seema Agrawal, Rajeev Kumar, Sandeep Rai Rathore, and G Venkataraman.

The Supreme Court, hearing a contempt petition on September 7-8, had questioned Tamil Nadu for appointing an acting DGP and directed the UPSC to expeditiously recommend a panel of three names for a regular DGP, citing earlier Prakash Singh guidelines that disfavoured ad-hoc DGPs.

Following which, the UPSC Empanelment Committee at its meeting on September 26 shortlisted Seema Agrawal, Rajeev Kumar and Sandeep Rai Rathore, and sent it to the TN government.

However, Tamil Nadu formally objected to the UPSC shortlist.

On November 7, the Supreme Court sought Tamil Nadu's response on a plea seeking contempt action for the non-compliance of its earlier orders and continuing to use an acting DGP.

At the press conference, Minister Reghupathy reiterated that the state would not agree to a DGP "imposed" by the Union government.

"The Union government is attempting to appoint an officer of its preference as DGP by ignoring the views of Tamil Nadu. This action is seen as challenging state rights. The Tamil Nadu government will never permit the usurpation of state rights, and we will never allow our rights to be taken away," Reghupathy said.