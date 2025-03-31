AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami joins Ghibli trend

Begin typing your search...

    31 March 2025
    CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday joined the viral Studio Ghibili trend, sharing animated pictures of some of his "most memorable moments."

    Studio Ghibili is an image generation feature developed by ChatGPT, the popular AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, and has caught the imagination of, among others, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, cricketing icon Sachin Tendulkar and veteran star Amitabh Bachchan.

    "From the heart of #TamilNadu to the world of #StudioGhibli — blending some of my most memorable moments with timeless art.#GhibliTrend @AIADMKOfficial," the TN Leader of Opposition said in a post on 'X.'

    The animated images covered his public interactions, including that with a group of farmers and farm workers in a field.

