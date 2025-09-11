AIADMK can’t win under EPS, Dhinakaran seconds Udhay’s view

MADURAI: AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran launched a fresh tirade against Edappadi Palaniswami, saying that victory is not guaranteed for the party as long as he remains the general secretary of the party.

Endorsing Deputy Chief Minister and arch-rival DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin’s similar view, he said that it’s an open secret that EPS and his leadership of the opposition party are behind DMK’s success. So, as long as EPS is at the helm of AIADMK, the DMK will secure an easy victory. Dhinakaran said. “It is high time for the loyalists of Amma to think and understand the prevailing political situation,” Dhinakaran told reporters.

He said the AMMK was founded with the specific purpose of reviving Amma’s rule. Recalling elections held in 2019, 2021 and in 2024, the AMMK chief said it was a hands-down victory for the DMK-led combine because of the weak opposition led by EPS.

Further, he criticised EPS, saying that he is too self-centred and overly concerned with maintaining his hold on power and position. Calling EPS a betrayer and a hypocrite, Dhinakaran said defeat is inevitable for the AIADMK-led front in the 2026 Assembly polls in the State.

Further responding to queries, Dhinakaran said the AMMK extends support to senior AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan’s initiative to unite the party’s various factions. The AMMK would be a part of a victorious alliance in the upcoming polls, he said, espousing confidence in building an alternative tie-up.