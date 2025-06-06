AIADMK candidates to file nomination for RS polls on June 6

CHENNAI: Candidates of the principal opposition, the AIADMK, would file their nominations on Friday for two of the six seats for the biennial election for the Rajya Sabha on June 19.

The ruling party announced three candidates and allotted the fourth one to MNM leader Kamal Haasan. Former MLAs I S Inbadurai and M Dhanpal, who were announced as the party’s official candidate, will file the nomination papers on Friday afternoon, said party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami in a statement.

Senior leaders and MLAs would accompany the two candidates to complete the process of filing a nomination. The last day for filing nominations is June 9, while scrutiny would be carried out on June 10, and the last date for withdrawal of the candidature is June 12.

The polling would be held between 9 am and 4 pm on June 19, and the counting of votes would commence at 5 pm on the same day.