AIADMK cadre welcome new party posts

VELLORE: The move is seen as a bid to reward loyalty and ensure that functionaries do not stray, especially after the party parted ways with BJP.

In the integrated Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts, elevation of former Vellore rural district secretary and Vellore central cooperative bank chairman V Ramu as organising secretary is “nemesis catching up with former minister KC Veeramani who wantonly pitted him against DMK stalwart Duraimurugan in the Assembly polls. Today, Ramu is a state level functionary while Veeramani is only Tirupattur district secretary,” sources said.

Ranipet has been divided into two party districts with S Ravi, Arakkonam MLA, being made secretary of Ranipet East comprising Arakkonam and Sholingur while SM Sukumar has been made secretary of Ranipet westt comprising Ranipet and Arcot.

Similarly, in Tiruvannamalai 4 party districts were created with ex-minister S Ramachandran heading T’malai east, while former MLA L Jayasudha heading Tiruvannamalai central. Former MLA Doosi K Mohan has been named secretary of T’malai north while ex-minister Agri SS Krishnamurthy heads T’malai south district.