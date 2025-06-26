AIADMK cadre unhappy on BJP alliance: KN Nehru

TIRUCHY: The AIADMK cadre across the state dislikes their party’s alliance with the BJP, which has seen several disputes between the two parties, said State Minister KN Nehru on Wednesday, adding that they are still searching for differences in the DMK-led alliance.

The Booth Level Agents meeting was held in Tiruchy South District, chaired by the district secretary, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.

State Minister and principal secretary Nehru, who was the special invitee, told the cadres that the DMK alliance is very strong in Tamil Nadu and the Chief Minister, MK Stalin, has been taking care of the alliance, but in the AIADMK alliance, the candidates are not happy with aligning with the BJP.

“So there are several contradictions between AIADMK and BJP,” he said.

Stating that the DMK alliance has a bright chance for the second consecutive term in the upcoming Assembly polls, the minister asked the cadre to put their utmost efforts like the previous election, as the winning is certain with the DMK-led alliance this time too.

Terming that the leaders like Periyar and Anna were ridiculed by the communal forces during the Murugan conference, Nehru said, DMK strongly opposed it, but the former AIADMK ministers who were present kept silent.

“The AIADMK leaders had condemned the ridiculing of Periyar and Anna only after the DMK did. They are not in a position to decide by themselves,” Nehru said.

Meanwhile, Nehru said that the AIADMK’s poor governance for the past 10 years had led to a fall in the economic conditions in the state, and the DMK has been limping to normalcy by rectifying the problems one by one, he said.

While speaking, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said, the BJP would tamper with the EVMs and the DMK cadre should be vigilant and prevent their plan.

“We all should prepare ourselves for the upcoming assembly polls, and the win is certainly ours,” he said.