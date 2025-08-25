AIADMK cadre attacks ambulance crew including pregnant woman; booked in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: Fourteen AIADMK functionaries, including the Thuraiyur town secretary of the party, were booked for attacking an ambulance driver and an eight-month pregnant assistant during party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s rally on Sunday night.

During the second day of his campaign in Tiruchy, Palaniswami was addressing the crowd near the Thuraiyur bus stand. Meanwhile, Viswa from Vengakadathanur contacted the 108 ambulance service, stating that a person named Neelakaraiyar, an AIADMK cadre, swooned near MSK Mahal in the town.

Immediately, an ambulance stationed at Canara Bank Colony, driven by Senthil from Kalingamudayanpatti North Street, with ambulance assistant Hemalatha, was sent to the spot.

When the vehicle was nearing the spot, they were stopped by AIADMK cadres who were waiting for Palaniswami. They pulled out Senthil and started manhandling him, while a few of them prised open the rear doors to gain entry and damaged the equipment. When Hemalatha tried to stop them, the group allegedly assaulted her. They also damaged the windshields of the ambulance.

Based on an alert, a team from Thuraiyur police station rushed to the spot and rescued the ambulance crew and admitted them to the Thuraiyur GH, where they are undergoing treatment. The crew also lodged a complaint with the police.

On Monday, the police registered a case against 14 people, including Thuraiyur Municipal Council member and town AIADMK secretary ‘Amaithi’ Balu alais Bala Murugavel, another councillor Deena Dhayalan, Thuraiyur north union secretary Pon Kamaraj, and MGR Youth Wing town secretary Vivek, under seven sections of the BNS. The police are also searching for the accused who have gone absconding.

It may be noted that while addressing a rally at Anaikattu in Vellore on August 18, Palaniswami had sternly warned an ambulance driver, and added that ambulance drivers would face the cadre’s fury next time if they interrupted his meetings in the guise of attending to emergency calls.