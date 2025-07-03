AIADMK, BJP condemn Sivaganga police brutality

MADURAI: Condemning the police brutality, which resulted in the death of B Ajith Kumar, a security guard in Madappuram Bathrakali Amman temple at Thiruppuvanam in Sivaganga district, scores of cadres from AIADMK and BJP lodged a protest at Tiruppuvanam on Wednesday.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition RB Udhayakumar, while addressing the serious issue, asked who gave the special team police the right to beat and kill Ajith Kumar.

Further, he asked who ordered the special police and under whose pressure did they commit such barbaric acts.

Even without filing an FIR, the innocent guard was beaten and cruelly tortured to death in the name of an investigation. It’s a blatant violation of the Constitution.

Since Chief Minister MK Stalin knew it was a police blunder that caused the death, his government placed Sivaganga SP Ashish Rawat on compulsory wait. Citing it, he said such an action was disproportionate to the seriousness of the incident. The government should have dismissed the SP from the service.

When custodial deaths occurred in Sathankulam of Thoothukudi district in 2020, the DMK chief Stalin appealed to the AIADMK government to take responsibility for it. “Now, it’s time for CM Stalin and his government to take responsibility for the custodial death of Ajith Kumar,” he said.

BJP senior leader, H Raja, questioned about the involvement of an IAS officer behind the police brutality and urged the need to bring the truth to light. The guilty should be punished without mercy. He also appealed to the government to provide victim compensation of Rs 50 lakh.

PR Senthilnathan, Sivaganga MLA and AIADMK district secretary, presided over the protest.

Later, Udhayakumar, along with his party men, met the grief-stricken family of Ajith Kumar in his house and consoled his mother Malathi and brother Naveen.