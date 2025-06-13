AIADMK-BJP alliance rudderless, rifts clear and visible: VCK chief Thirumavalavan

CHENNAI: VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan on Friday said that the AIADMK-BJP alliance remains directionless, noting that even BJP’s allies, including the PMK and DMDK, refrained from meeting BJP senior leader Amit Shah during his recent visits to the State. He said that it is a “bitter truth” that the AIADMK-BJP alliance is an incomplete one.

He unleashed a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre, accusing it of pursuing an anti-minority agenda, and added that “communal politics is more dangerous than corruption” in a democracy, condemning the BJP’s use of State power to ‘promote’ policies that undermine the interests and welfare of minority communities.

Thirumavalavan further criticised the BJP's use of Hindutva-driven agenda, citing the ‘Vel’ yatra and the proposed Lord Murugan conference in Thiruparankundram as attempts to exploit religious sentiment for political gain.

The VCK would hold a rally, ‘Safeguard Secularism’, in Tiruchy on Saturday, the Chidambaram MP said and made a clarion call for all democratic forces to participate in the rally in large numbers to resist communalism and uphold the values of the Constitution. “The Tiruchy rally aims to unite all democratic forces and defeat the divisive politics of communal elements,” he added.

Meanwhile, he asked for the INDIA bloc’s unity, urging constituents to avoid an opportunistic approach, in response to CPM’s demand for more seats from alliance leader DMK. “The welfare of the alliance is of paramount importance, and allies should not engage in compulsive or opportunistic politics. It should remain resolute in countering the right-wing's efforts to sow discord within the coalition,” he told reporters on Friday.

The remark comes in the backdrop of CPM state secretary P Shanmugam's demand for a larger number of seats for the party in the DMK front for the forthcoming Assembly polls.

The allies, on par with the DMK, have an equal duty to maintain unity, especially as divisive forces seek to destabilise the INDIA bloc, Thiruma added.