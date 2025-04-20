AIADMK-BJP alliance opportunistic, says CPM general secretary

CHENNAI: CPM general secretary MA Baby on Sunday criticised the alliance formed between the BJP and the AIADMK, calling it "opportunistic" and inconsistent, particularly in the wake of the latter's vote against the Waqf Bill in Parliament. “The same day AIADMK voted against the bill, they were seen shaking hands with the BJP, which is pushing forward anti-minority and unconstitutional legislation,” he said, after paying a courtesy visit to DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, on Saturday.

He also highlighted the ongoing legal challenges surrounding the Waqf Act, which is currently under scrutiny by the Supreme Court for potentially violating constitutional guarantees for minority rights.

While election-related strategies were not discussed during the meeting, both leaders reportedly exchanged views on the political landscape. “We are on the same page that the BJP-AIADMK alliance will not have a major impact on Tamil Nadu’s political scene,” MA Baby said.

The meeting, which lasted around 15–20 minutes, focused on fostering democratic and secular unity in the run-up to the upcoming Assembly elections. Baby was accompanied by Politburo members K Balakrishnan and U Vasuki along with party's state secretary P Shanmugam.

MA Baby described the meeting as a "pure courtesy call" and expressed gratitude to the people of Tamil Nadu for their support in successfully hosting the 24th All India Party Congress of the CPI(M) in Madurai.

With Assembly elections expected within the next year in Tamil Nadu along with Kerala, and West Bengal, Baby stressed the importance of consolidating democratic and secular forces to resist the growing influence of communal politics.

“We congratulated Chief Minister Stalin and the DMK for building a strong political platform that unites non-communal, democratic, and progressive forces in the state,” he said, adding that this has prevented communal elements from gaining ground in Tamil Nadu. He called the political arrangement in Tamil Nadu a model for the entire country and expressed hope that more people would rally behind progressive secular forces in the run-up to the elections.

“At the top level, some opportunistic alliance can be arrived at between BJP and AIADMK. But as a result of that, more and more people who were following these parties, would join the progressive democratic secular alliance that is being formed with the DMK and various other political parties,” he noted.

Praising the DMK government’s legal victory in the Supreme Court over the Governor's delay in assenting to ten Assembly bills, the Marxist party leader called the verdict “extraordinary” and a model for other states like Kerala, where similar issues are faced.

Pointing to the extraordinary developments in the central-state relations, he noted that the DMK government in the state has taken the leadership in “legally challenging this in supreme court, and a very significant victory has been achieved.”

Regarding Kerala, MA Baby expressed optimism about the Left Democratic Front (LDF) securing a third consecutive term, citing growing public support and political stability under the Pinarayi Vijayan leadership.