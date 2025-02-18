AIADMK appoints district in-charge to expedite poll works

CHENNAI: AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami appointed senior leaders as district in-charges on Monday to expedite the party activities, such as constituting booth committees and roping in young athletes and sports personalities to the party fold.

Senior leaders C Ponnaiyan, M Thambidurai, S Semmalai, S Valamarthi and S Gokula Indira were among the leaders tasked to oversee the party affairs as district in-charge.

They have been asked to form booth committees ahead of the assembly elections in 2026 in all the 82 district units and expedite the distribution of membership cards to the party cadres and enroll promising and young talents in the newly created sports wing, he said.