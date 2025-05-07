AIADMK allied with BJP under compulsion, says CPI leader Mutharasan

COIMBATORE: CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Wednesday said the AIADMK has allied with the BJP under compulsion.

Speaking to the media in Tirupur, Mutharasan recalled AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami’s repeated remark that the party will never form an alliance with the BJP for any elections.

“However, suddenly the party had an alliance with the BJP. He therefore should explain the reason behind the party’s sudden change of stance,” he said, after participating in a state-level meeting of party functionaries attended by CPI national secretary K Narayana.

Further, Mutharasan said the BJP has forced AIADMK to come into an alliance by capitalising on its weakness.

“AIADMK follows the Dravidian principles laid down by stalwarts like Periyar, Anna, MGR, and Jayalalithaa. It has forgotten its principles and has an alliance with the BJP out of fear,” he said.

Pointing to the denial of assent by the centre for the NEET Exemption Bill, Mutharasan said the entrance exam is claiming more lives. He also urged the centre to release pending funds of Rs 2,512 crore to Tamil Nadu for not accepting the National Education Policy (NEP).

Terming the recent order of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court to remove flag poles of political parties, unions, and outfits as anti-democratic, Mutharasan said the party has moved the court against such a move.

Earlier, the party’s Dharmapuri district deputy secretary, Tamil Kumaran, 57, fainted after having lunch at the meeting venue. He was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital; however, doctors examined and found him to have died due to cardiac arrest.