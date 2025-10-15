AIADMK accuses DMK government of false claims over Foxconn investment, calls it a "government built on lies"

CHENNAI: The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) on Wednesday called the DMK government a "government built entirely on lies" and accused it of making false claims regarding a major investment by Foxconn in Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK also mocked Stalin's "Stalin model," and said, "Even if you lie, at least make it sound convincing," and criticised the government's foreign tours as yielding no real benefits for the state.

The party claimed that the DMK announced that Foxconn had met Chief Minister MK Stalin and planned to invest Rs 15,000 crore, but Foxconn later denied any such talks.

In a post on X, AIADMK shared, "The DMK government announced that Foxconn had met with Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and was set to invest Rs 15,000 crore. The puppet Chief Minister proudly declared this as the "Stalin model in action." However, reports have now surfaced that Foxconn has denied holding any such talks regarding the proposed investment. We wish to remind Mr Stalin of his own golden quote: "Even if you lie, at least make it sound convincing." Because unconvincing lies get exposed this quickly! Every year, this puppet Chief Minister goes on foreign tours -- but what has Tamil Nadu gained from them? When asked, their only response is "empty papers"! Well, how can you serve from the pot if there's nothing in it?

"The lie exposed yesterday is proof that this government, built entirely on lies, is bound to be exposed and collapse soon! Even Google announced yesterday that it would invest thousands of crores in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam. To rescue Tamil Nadu now trapped under an incompetent puppet Chief Minister who doesn't even understand what governance means and to rebuild a prosperous Tamil Nadu on the path of progress, there is only one way: the return of AIADMK rule in 2026!" the post read.

The AIADMK's attack follows a report that said that Foxconn in a statement to a media group said that its India representative had met CM stalin but no fresh investment was discussed.

Earlier on October 13, Guidance Tamil Nadu posted on social media 'X', "Foxconn is set to invest INR 15,000 crore and create 14,000 skilled jobs, powering the State's electronics and advanced manufacturing growth. Guidance will launch India's first Foxconn Desk, ensuring fast-track approvals and seamless support for this landmark project."

'Guidance' is the Government of Tamil Nadu's nodal agency for investment promotion and single window facilitation.

The announcement came after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin met with a Foxconn delegation led by Robert Wu, the company's India Representative and senior global executive. The meeting, held in the presence of Tamil Nadu's Minister for Industries, TRB Rajaa, reaffirmed Foxconn's growing trust in Tamil Nadu's industrial ecosystem and its role in India's technology manufacturing push.