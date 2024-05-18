AI, data science courses get top billing from engineering seat aspirants in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The admission process for engineering, polytechnic, Arts and Science colleges has gained momentum across the State. Sources within city-based colleges tell DT Next that courses that lend itself to placements in high-paying jobs are now in demand.

As per the University Grants Commission (UGC) and All India Council Technical Education (AICTE), admission processes in Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) should be completed by this September.

AI-centric engineering

The admission process for engineering began 10 days ago, and by now, the enrolment has crossed 1.5 lakh, which is a record of-sorts compared to previous years. Last year, there were only 70,000 registrations during the same time span.

Additional director of Higher Education Department and Tamil Nadu Engineering Admissions (TNEA-2024) in-charge T Purushothaman said: “Computer science courses with specialisation in artificial intelligence (AI), data science and machine language are the current favourite among students this year. But we’ll know the exact figure only after the merit list is released.”

A senior professor from Anna University concurred and added that over 60% of applicants were seeking either BTech in computer science with specialisation in AI and data science, or BE computers and other IT-related courses. “A few years ago, Electrical and Electronics Engineering (EEE) was popular among students, and instrumentation and civil engineering were the least preferred courses,” he stated. “But now, due to the boom in the real estate sector in recent times, the number of students seeking civil engineering is expected to be more, especially in comparison to the last two years.”

Explaining the scope for computer science with AI, T Sriram, a software engineer, noted that there were opportunities in the engineering and technology sector for freshers to earn more. “The AI course will help prepare students to face the latest challenges in creating machine-generated intelligence products. The data science course plays a key role for MNCs to identify the latest industrial trends. The availability of advanced data analysis will calculate business outcomes,” he elaborated. “The course on machine learning will assist financial institutions to detect fraudulent transactions and prevent money laundering.”

S Malani, a HR consultant, pointed out that fresh BTech graduates with specialisation of either AI or data science or machine learning could get Rs 5-10 lakh/year. “Of course, it depends on the student’s overall performance as well. For those with 3-5 years’ experience, they can expect anywhere between Rs 15 lakh and 25 lakh/year,” she pointed out.

Polytechnic diplomas

A senior official from the Higher Education Department said that soon after Class 10, a student could pursue various polytechnic diploma courses that are more practical and industry-relevant.

“Many manufacturing units are recruiting candidates with polytechnic diplomas. So students will easily find a job. If they also have relevant hands-on skills, they can be employed in industries such as aviation, automobiles, construction, electrical power, railways, defence, and public works,” averred the official.

There are around 30 diploma courses offered in 54 government polytechnic colleges across the State. In addition to strengthening the fundamentals in engineering, these courses also cater to the industrial requirement, thereby enabling students to become employable. “All diploma courses in the polytechnic curriculum have been redesigned to improve employability and entrepreneurship,” he observed.

The official added that to increase the Gross Enrolment Ratio among women in diploma courses and also to motivate them for higher studies, 6 women-friendly courses have been introduced. “They are mechanical engineering (CAD), office management and computer application, ECG technology, web technologies, bio-medical electronics and interior decoration,” he said.

Armed with a diploma, S Karthik Rajan now works in an automobile company in Guindy Industrial Estate. He said: “Fresh polytechnic students with a diploma can earn between Rs 1.5 lakh and Rs 2 lakh per year, depending on his/her performance in the interview.”

Arts & Science colleges

Until a decade ago, enrolment in Arts and Science colleges was less compared to technical institutions. But it has been changing every year, as some of the courses were not only cost-effective but the dividends were better when compared to engineering courses, revealed industry sources.

A senior official from the Directorate of Collegiate Education explained: “On par with engineering admission, the enrolment for Arts and Science colleges has been made online. This enabled hassle-free easy access. Over the years, the number of admissions has increased. So the State government opened 20 new government Arts and Science colleges.”

Stating that at present 164 government, and 139 aided Arts and Science colleges were functioning across the State, he added: “This year, the enrolment into these colleges crossed two lakh. BCom and BBA courses are still favourites among commerce students, and BSc Computer Science is sought-after among science students.”

J Srinivasan, a HR consultant in an auditing company, said that students with a BCom degree would immediately get an internship in any financial company across the State. “If they perform well in the internship period, they will be offered a job by the company. However, I would encourage BCom graduates to pursue higher studies to get better opportunities and higher salary packages,” he opined.

With MCom or any other commerce-related post graduate degree programme, a student could demand an annual salary of Rs 3-5 lakh depending on the company. “Likewise, with an MBA, a student can be offered from Rs 4-5 lakh/year after internship or orientation programme,” he said.