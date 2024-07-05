Ahead of Vikravandi bypoll, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin appeals for votes for DMK candidate

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has appealed to people to vote for Anniyur Siva the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate for the Vikravandi Assembly bypoll scheduled to be held on July 10.

Releasing a video on X on July 5, the DMK chief said, "Mr Siva is contesting in Vikravandi constituency as a candidate of arivalayam who will take Tamil Nadu on the path of progress due to his achievements. Vote for Anyyur Siva on the rising sun symbol and make him win!" Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam exuded confidence over the National Democratic Alliance's victory in the upcoming bypoll, saying that "victory is bright for the NDA." "Victory is bright for NDA in Vikravandi bypoll. Definitely, AIADMK votes will transfer to PMK, " said Panneerselvam. A National Democratic Alliance meeting was held on Thursday at Vikravandi to campaign for the PMK candidate. NDA alliance leaders such as Annamalai, PMK President Anbumani, AMMK General Secretary TTV Dhinakaran, AIADMK retrieve Committee Coordinator O Pannerselvam and others shared the dias in Vikravandi seeking votes for NDA-PMK Vikravandi candidate C Anbumani. BJP State President Annamalai said the people have now a good opportunity to elect a good MLA for the constituency. "NDA Alliance has experienced, powerful, honest, and young leaders. NDA has all the leaders here sitting on the stage to recover Tamil Nadu from DMK capture," Annamalai said. The NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu, which faced a defeat in the recent Parliamentary polls, is keen to open their account in the state with the Vikravandi bypoll. The by-poll was necessitated by the demise of DMK MLA Pugazhenthi (71) in April this year. The constituency, is predominantly dVanniyars, followed by Dalits and other intermediate castes. It is facing its second by-election in the last five years.