Ahead of TN board exams, Minister Anbil Mahesh inspects '14417' helpline

CHENNAI: Ahead of the board exams, the Minister of School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi inspected the education department’s toll-free helpline number 14417, on the Directorate of Public Instructions (DPI) campus here on Wednesday.

As many as 65 counsellors have been appointed to attend to calls and provide information and guidance related to the department. From students to parents and teachers, all stakeholders are encouraged to use this service, which is open throughout the day.

With the board exams for classes 10th to 12th commencing in March, the minister, during the inspection tour, encouraged students to take the exams without fear.

Speaking to media persons after the inspection, the minister said, "We encourage students to write the exams without any fear and prepare for the exams by understanding concepts instead of rote learning."

The counsellors employed to attend helpline calls have also been trained to calm nervous students and provide necessary information regarding the exams.

About calls reporting sexual harassment/abuse, the minister said 84 calls were received in 2023-24.

"Eight calls made to 14417 helpline were from within the campus and rest were from outside. Every call is followed up thoroughly, after which the helpline desk closes the ticket.”

Those accused of the crime stand to lose their degree or be disqualified to continue; the department also ensures they are punished under the law.

Speaking about the issue of the Centre withholding funds, Anbil said, “Tamil Nadu has conducted self-defence classes for the students of classes 6 to 12 after receiving the Centre’s share of Rs 19 crore under the Samagra Shiksha scheme. This shows withholding rightful funds will have a direct impact on such schemes."