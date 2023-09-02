Ahead of state-wide tour, OPS meets Rajinikanth

Chennai: In a sudden political development, ousted AIADMK leader and former chief minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Satuday called on actor Rajinikanth at his Poes residence here.



"Panneerselvam meeting Rajinikanth assumes significance as the former will be launching his state-wide tour shortly to seek the support of the people and every one knows that superstar Rajnikanth is a friend of BJP top brass including P M Modi, home minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. So whether they discussed politics or not is a big political question," said Poonga Nagar Selvam, an AIADMK worker since the days of MGR.

OPS camp sources said that the expelled AIADMK leader have discussed about the current political scenario in Tamil Nadu with Rajinikanth. It further added during the meeting, lasted for one hour, Panneerselvam also sought Rajini's support for his state-wide tour.

With the parliament elections on the cards, Panneerselvam and his supports were in dilemma whether to start a new politicall outfit or to join TTV Dhinakaran's Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK). However, few OPS supporters do not like to join AMMK for various reasons. Meanwhile there were also rumours that OPS is inching close towards the BJP.

However, there is no official statement from Panneerselvam with regard to the meeting. But the meeting of ousted AIADMK leader with Rajnikanth created a political debate among the AIADMK followers.

Those in the know maintained that the actor mostly spoke about general issues and is likely to refrain from active political works. Though the superstar is close to the saffron leaders, he is maintaining a cordial relationship with the politicians cutting across party lines.