    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|25 Jan 2025 11:20 AM IST  ( Updated:2025-01-25 17:40:35  )
    Ahead of Republic Day, Tirunelveli railway station gets bomb threat
    Tirunelveli railway station (Daily Thanthi)

    CHENNAI: A bomb threat was issued to Tirunelveli railway station by unidentified individuals on Saturday morning, according to Daily Thanthi.

    Following this, the local police and bomb experts have been conducting searches at the railway station since this morning.

    The unidentified individuals contacted the Chennai Police Control Room from the Gopalasamudram area in Tirunelveli.

    The investigation into the identity of the person behind the threat is ongoing.

    Security in key locations across the country has been heightened in light of the upcoming 76th Republic Day celebrations, with authorities conducting thorough screenings

    DTNEXT Bureau

