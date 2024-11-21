Ahead of Par session, DMK convenes MPs meet on Nov 22

CHENNAI: Ahead of the Parliament session beginning on November 25, the DMK has convened its meeting of MPs on Friday.

The meeting will be chaired by Party President and Tamil Nadu Chief MInister M K Stalin. All the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members of the party are requested to attend the meeting without to be held at DMK headquarter Anna Arivalayam at 1900 hrs tomorrow evening, DMK General Secretary and Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan said in a statement here on Thursday.

The agenda of the meeting is to discuss the strategy to be adopted in the Parliament session beginning on November 25.