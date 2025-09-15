Ahead of Delhi trip, EPS says loyal to BJP for saving party, govt

CHENNAI: Hours ahead of his visit to Delhi to meet senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami admitted that the BJP-led Union government had safeguarded his regime, and added that that was the reason why his party remained faithful to the Centre-ruling party.

After late leader J Jayalalithaa passed away, some vested interests had attempted to appropriate the AIADMK and dismantle its government. At that juncture, it was the BJP government at the Centre that protected both the AIADMK and its government, he said.

Reciting the couplet “Nandri Marappadhu Nandrandru Nandralladhu…” from Tirukkural to justify his claims, Palaniswami said this sense of loyalty was the reason why he stuck with the BJP.

"At all times, whether while in power or even today, those at the Centre have supported us. After Amma’s demise, some attempted to hijack the AIADMK and dissolve the government. But you all know who saved us… It was those in power at the Centre who came to our aid and safeguarded the party and its government," said Palaniswami while addressing a public meeting to mark former CM CN Annadurai’s 117th birth anniversary at Vadapalani on Tuesday.

This is the first time Palaniswami has publicly acknowledged the role played by the BJP in ensuring the survival of his AIADMK-led government for over four years. It may be recalled that expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam had made a similar statement earlier.

That he made the statement just before leaving for Delhi to meet Amit Shah, who was instrumental in reviving the AIADMK-BJP alliance on April 11 and is reportedly involved in the present inner-party turmoil, was not lost on anyone.

The trip comes close on the heels of senior AIADMK leader KA Sengottaiyan’s meeting with Shah last week. Palaniswami removed Sengottaiyan, a former minister and Gobichettipalayam MLA, from party posts for insisting that all splinter outfits should be unified.

Officially, however, the party has maintained that he is heading to Delhi to congratulate CP Radhakrishnan for becoming the Vice-President