Agricultural officer arrested for sexually harassing college student in bus

CHENNAI: A 26-year-old man, a Union government employee, was arrested for misbehaving with a college student travelling in a government bus on Wednesday.

The arrested person has been identified as Rakesh, a Tiruchy native, employed as an agricultural officer.

The accused had touched the girl inappropriately while travelling in the government bus from Tiruvallur to Koyambedu.

The girl was seated in front of Rakesh. The girl raised an alarm after which other passengers intervened and handed over Rakesh to the police.

After investigations, police arrested Rakesh and booked him under several sections including TNPHW (Tamil Nadu prohibition of Harassment of Women) act.