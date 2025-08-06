Agricultural labourer injured in boar attack in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: An agricultural labourer was attacked by a wild boar in Thanjavur, and he was admitted to the medical college hospital on Tuesday.

Kaliyaraj (62), an agricultural labourer of Nagathi village in Thanjavur was involved in MGNREGS works in his village panchayat.

It is said that wild boars used to prowl in Nagathi and Vellamperampur areas, and the animals often destroy the crops. During the day time, the boars usually hide in the bushes.

While the farmers from the locality were demanding to initiate steps to control the menace went futile, the farmers took up the issue to monitor the movements of the wild animals during night hours.

Many times when animals were spotted they were chased away.

Against such a backdrop, late Monday, a wild boar attacked Kaliyaraj while he was engaged in the MGNREGS works. When he attempted to escape, the animal attacked him severely by biting his legs and hands.

On seeing this, his co-workers chased away the animal and rescued Kaliyaraj. He was rushed to Nagathi PHC from where he was referred to Thanjavur Medical College Hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

On information, the officials visited the spot and Kaliyaraj in the hospital and consoled him.

The officials also assured to initiate action to control the wild animal menace.