Agitating locals block MLA's path, demand better bus services in Ponneri-Minjur region

CHENNAI: Over 50 residents in Vellore Panchayat near Minjur protested against the lack of bus services during Ponneri MLA Durai Chandrasekar’s visit to attend a ground-breaking ceremony for a water purification plant, funded by the MLA Constituency Development Scheme.

The protest was triggered by the suspension of bus services 95D and 36D for several years, causing significant hardship to the local community, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The protesters claimed that the school students and workers from the Ponneri-Minjar region were forced to walk long distances to reach their destinations. Despite multiple complaints, no action had been taken, they alleged.

As the protest escalated, women blocked the MLA’s path and engaged in a heated argument. Durai Chandrasekar intervened, assuring the crowd that he would investigate the issue and take necessary action. After receiving his assurance, the protesters dispersed peacefully.