Ageing DMK make it easy hunt for young TVK, says Sellur Raju

MADURAI: Joining issue with the possible political impact of fledgling Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), AIADMK MLA and former Minister Sellur K Raju said the actor turned politician will make a dent in ruling DMK’s vote bank and not the AIADMK.

Talking to reporters in Madurai on Tuesday, Raju said the DMK is full of senior citizens like RS Bharathi making it ideal for youth from the party to switch to TVK. “A large number of youths who are frustrated with the DMK would join TVK. It could be a crucial gain for the AIADMK,” he said apparently referring to the splitting of votes.

Responding to queries, he said the AIADMK, a key opposition to the ruling DMK, is not scared of any party. “Vijay’s political progress would depend on the outcome of his party conference and how the TVK would derive its ideology and adopt a set of principles for the party,” he said.

It is obviously the DMK which is annoyed by Vijay's budding political venture and many from the DMK are hitting out at him as he is making it hard for them to compete in electoral politics, the AIADMK leader said. “The DMK is trying to stymie Vijay’s efforts on the political front in order to nip in the bud a potential threat,” Sellur Raju said.

Meanwhile, he wondered what Udhayanidhi Stalin contributed to the party to achieve a significant position as Deputy Chief Minister. Despite this (promoting Udhayanidhi), the DMK senior leaders were criticising the young politician Vijay, Raju said.

Reacting to the 5 deaths on Marina at the IAF show, Raju said Chief Minister MK Stalin should take full responsibility for the tragedy. If the air show was properly organised with all precautions in place, there would not have been any fatality, he said. “It is wrong that the state government keeps finding reasons to justify such deaths,” the AIADMK leader said. He also appealed to the state government to expedite the Mullaiperiyar drinking water project to benefit the people of Madurai city.