Aged 65 and above to benefit under CM’s Thaiyumanavar scheme

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Stalin has approved the extension of the Thaiyumanavar Scheme to cover ration cardholders aged 65 years and above, ensuring that they too receive home delivery of essential commodities every month.

The GO from the Department of Cooperation, Food and Consumer Protection also revises the delivery schedule – home delivery will now be made on the first Saturday and the following Monday of every month, replacing the earlier schedule of the second Saturday and Sunday.

The State government noted that over 2.46 lakh ration cards in rural, around 1.58 lakh in urban and 2,024 in hilly regions will benefit under this expanded initiative. The CM directed all cooperative societies and district administrations to ensure timely and transparent implementation of the revised delivery system, aimed at bringing comfort, dignity, and convenience to elderly beneficiaries across the State.