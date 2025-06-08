Age just a number, PMK founder Ramadoss hints at return to active politics

CHENNAI: Ending speculations of sealing an alliance with BJP, for the upcoming Assembly election, for now, PMK founder S Ramadoss, on Sunday, said that any decision on alliance will be taken after two or three months.

Earlier it was expected that the BJP would seal an alliance with PMK, which has a stronger presence in north Tamil Nadu, during the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Tamil Nadu because BJP supporter auditor Gurumurthy met with the senior leader Ramdoss at the latter's residence in Thailapuram in Villupuram district a few days ago.

It is to be noted that Amit Shah visited Madurai on Sunday (June 8) to take part in a party event. Ramadoss or his warring son Anbumani did not meet the BJP strongman.

Meanwhile, Ramadoss made a surprise visit to Chennai and met Gurumurthy on Saturday but details of the discussion were not made public. Moreover, Ramadoss met his grandson Mukundan Parasuraman, on Sunday.

When asked about the meeting, Ramadoss maintained that the meeting was just a grandfather meeting his grandson. It may be recalled that the tiff between Ramadoss and Anbumani came to the public fore when Ramadoss announced Mukundan as the president of the party's youth wing, to which Anbumani expressed discontent in public.

Hinting at his return to active politics after an age-related sabbatical, Ramadoss told media persons that age was just a number. “Kalaignar (former chief minister M Karunanidhi) was active even at the age of 94 and Malaysian prime minister Mahathir (Mohamad) served the post at 92 years of age,” he said.

Responding to questions about the alliance, Ramadoss said that he could not speak about the alliance but the decision will be taken after 2 or 3 months.

“PMK cadres are never tired. Works are ongoing to strengthen the party. Good news will come soon,” he responded to a question on the fissure between him and Anbumani Ramadoss.