Agaramthen chief gatekeeps Rs 1.5 crore infra fund; residents demand action

CHENNAI: Residents and a woman councillor in Tambaram held a protest against the Agaramthen panchayat president for withholding government funds of Rs 1.5 crore, for five years, meant for road and stormwater drain development.

According to reports, in 2020, the then AIADMK-led government had sanctioned Rs 1.5 crore for basic infrastructure development, including roads and stormwater drains, in the Agaramthen panchayat, which falls under the St Thomas Mount Panchayat Union.

Residents, however, claim that the panchayat president from DMK, Jagan, failed to implement the project and has kept the funds idle without initiating any infrastructure works.

When Jagan visited Bharathidasan Nagar for inspection on Monday, several residents, along with ward councillor Komala Venkatesan, surrounded him and questioned him on his inaction even after five years since the sanction of the government funds.

Triggered by the questioning, the panchayat president reportedly lashed out at the councillor and the questioning public using harsh language. "I will not build any roads or provide any basic facilities in this area. Do whatever you want, I am not scared," declared Jagan, before walking away from the crowd.

The residents then began to raise slogans against Jagan, escalating tensions on the street, demanding immediate action against the local body worker.

Councillor Komala Venkatesan and residents have decided to file a formal complaint with the district Collector, seeking intervention and the implementation of the long-delayed development project.

"The government should take disciplinary action against the panchayat president and ensure that infrastructure projects worth Rs 1.5 crore are completed without further delay," the residents demanded.