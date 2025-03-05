Afternoons to get hotter in Tamil Nadu, temperature may rise up to 40° C

CHENNAI: Peak summer is two months away, but afternoons are already forecast to be scorching in several parts of Tamil Nadu, including suburbs of Chennai, for the next few days.

According to popular weather blogger K Srikanth, who runs the Chennai Rains social media handle, the maximum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be in the range of 36° Celsius to 40° Celsius in several parts of Tamil Nadu.

West interior and parts of northern Tamil Nadu are likely to continue experiencing hot afternoons, with temperatures hovering around 36 to 37° Celsius.

The western suburbs of Chennai may experience a rise in maximum temperatures by 2° Celsius to 4° Celsius above normal, reaching around 36° Celsius for the next couple of days, added the weather blogger.

Meanwhile, a few places in Tamil Nadu are likely to receive rainfall next week.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, stated that the maximum temperature will likely remain normal to slightly above normal in Tamil Nadu, expected to be in the range from 32° Celsius to 36° Celsius from March 7 to 13. Similarly, the minimum temperature may marginally increase in the coming days, especially in coastal and adjacent districts of Tamil Nadu.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine has issued a health advisory following the Meteorological Department's forecast of temperature higher than normal over the next few days.

The advisory stresses the need for extra precautions for vulnerable groups, including individuals with heart conditions, infants, young children, pregnant women, outdoor workers, those with mental health issues, and people with pre-existing health conditions.