After welcome move on poramboke lands, TN govt should consider pattas for objectionable category too: Left parties

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam and CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Tuesday welcomed the State government’s decision to issue land titles (pattas) to 86,000 families residing in non-objectionable poramboke lands across Tamil Nadu. They also urged the government to consider issuing pattas to people living in objectionable areas for a long time.

In a statement, the CPM state secretary Shanmugam expressed satisfaction with the decision, highlighting that thousands of poor and marginalised families have been residing in government poramboke lands, grazing lands, belt areas, and water bodies for several years.

Recalling CPM’s continuous protests and agitations seeking house site pattas, he said that many long-time residents continue to live in areas classified as “objectionable poramboke.” Over time, these areas have evolved into established residential settlements that can no longer serve their original purpose, the CPM state secretary said.

The party urged the State government to recognise these settlements as residential areas through necessary amendments in official land records and grant pattas to families in these regions to secure their housing rights.

CPI leader Mutharasan talked in the same vein and demanded the State government to form committees at the State and the district level to review the objectionable land identified during the British era to confirm the current status.

“Today, canals have become completely obsolete. Various changes have taken place in objectionable lands because of such changes over the period,” he said, demanding to review the objectionable land and convert them to appropriate categories and provide housing land titles to the families living on such lands.