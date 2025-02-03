After Vengaivayal rift, VCK may walk out of DMK alliance, says Tamilisai

CHENNAI: Former Governor and senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Sunday expressed doubts over the presence of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) in the DMK alliance in the future, over what she referred to as conflict brewing over Vengaivayal issue.

Tamilisai said that it is doubtful whether Thirumavalavan will remain in the DMK alliance after having expressed his loss of faith in the Tamil Nadu police regarding the Vengaivayal case and demanding a CBI investigation into the case of mixing human excreta in water meant for Dalits. “Thirumavalavan’s actions raise serious questions about the stability of the DMK alliance,” she said.

“Will he continue to be a part of the alliance, or will he choose to distance himself from the DMK-led INDIA bloc?” she asked, alluding to TVK general secretary Aadhav Arjuna’s meeting with Thirumavalavan.

‘Seizing phones of journos in AU case wrong’

Addressing reporters on the sidelines of an event at the ESI Hospital here, Tamilisai criticised the DMK government’s handling of key issues. The DMK government’s handling of the Anna University sexual assault case is a classic case of failure, she said. She condemned the police’s decision to confiscate journalists’ mobile phones without revealing the identity of the accused.

“This is a blatant attack on the freedom of the press. The police should be focusing on apprehending the culprit rather than harassing journalists,” she said.

The former Governor also questioned the use of the DMK flag by individuals involved in criminal activities. “Is the DMK flag a symbol of impunity? Are criminals using the flag to evade justice? The people of the State demand answers,” she said, referring to the ECR women harassment case in which AIADMK men have been accused of driving around in a DMK-flagged car.