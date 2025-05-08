After U-turns on Cong, DMK has no moral to talk of our alliance, Tamilisai rebuts Murasoli

CHENNAI: In a sharp rebuttal to the DMK's official mouthpiece Murasoli, which mocked the BJP-AIADMK alliance as "opportunistic" and likened it to a marriage proposal, senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday dismissed the remarks as "laughable" and accused the DMK of lacking the moral ground to make such allegations.

"In a party with a long history of political U-turns, corruption, and contradictions, DMK's criticism of alliances is both ironic and absurd," Tamilisai said in a statement.

She said that DMK is marred by decades of scientific corruption, as termed by the Sarkaria Commission, in procurement and infrastructure projects such as the Veeranam drinking water pipeline scheme.

Tamilisai also alleged that the then Karunanidhi made a political compromise in the Cauvery dispute and the Katchatheevu issue, accusing him of sacrificing Tamil Nadu's interests to evade legal consequences. "That surrender continues to affect Rameswaram fishermen even today," she said, referring to the Katchatheevu handover to Sri Lanka.

Tamilisai further questioned DMK's ideological integrity, saying that it had a history of allying with the Congress despite the national party being responsible for imposing Hindi in 1967. "How can this be an ideological alliance?" she asked.

Criticising the DMK's stance on NEET, Hindi, and the National Education Policy, the former Governor said, "While opposing them publicly, your own children study in Hindi-medium schools and appear for NEET exams, which is the height of hypocrisy.

"Four years of propaganda cannot erase decades of betrayal. The people of Tamil Nadu are watching," she said, asserting that the BJP-led alliance will triumph in 2026 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.