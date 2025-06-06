After ‘U’ turn on alliance, no one will believe EPS’s delimitation stance: Minister S Regupathy

CHENNAI: Hitting back at Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for attributing political motives to the delimitation fears flagged by Chief Minister MK Stalin, State Natural Resources Minister S Regupathy on Friday said that the AIADMK chief has made a complete 'U' turn in the delimitation issue just like he did in the alliance with the BJP and was speaking like a mouthpiece of the saffron party.

In a detailed retort to Palaniswami, minister Regupathy took strong exception to the former's statement and said, "Palaniswami neither has the courage nor honour to make any demands to the BJP. Yet he says, ‘My stance on delimitation has not changed.’ Palaniswami must be ashamed to have become a mouthpiece parroting the BJP's ready-made speeches."

He sarcastically recalled Palaniswami’s covert visit to the national capital during the Assembly session on March 25. "The man (EPS), who attempted to turn a secret alliance with the BJP into a legitimate one, now claims he went to talk about delimitation. EPS is spinning a new story today," Regupathy said.

Reiterating that the BJP's fascist conspiracy was to reduce the Parliamentary representation of Tamil Nadu through delimitation, Regupathy recalled the "fair delimitation conference" organised by their Dravidian model government with the participation of CMs of other affected states, and said, "Has AIADMK made any verbal or written against the delimitation process? When questioned about it, Palaniswami just lies, saying, ‘I spoke to Amit Shah.’"

"As soon as Chief Minister Stalin exposed the BJP's fascist agenda, Palaniswami started distracting people with a diversionary drama. Palaniswami, who is in alliance with the BJP, which enforces Hindi imposition and supports delimitation, also claims to oppose them. This is the height of hypocrisy," the DMK minister said in a statement circulated by the DMK headquarters.

Remarking that petty-minded EPS was oblivious to the fact the BJP wants to dismantle federalism and erase state identities using delimitation, the DMK minister said, "Palaniswami, who claims his life's goal is to protect Tamil Nadu's rights, keeps proving every hour that he is just a loyal servant trying to please his Delhi masters with empty statements."

Criticising the alleged double-speak of the AIADMK on the issue, particularly Jayakumar's statement in the all-party meeting and later outside, Regupathy said, "Palaniswami deceived AIADMK cadre and the people of Tamil Nadu for a while by claiming 'there is no alliance with the BJP." But in the end, he fell at Amit Shah's feet, completely surrendering.

"He's the same person who changed his stance on the BJP alliance. If he claims that his stand on delimitation hasn't changed, people will see through his dubious designs," said Regupathy.