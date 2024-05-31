After TTF Vasan, now, police files complaint against VJ Siddhu for reckless driving, inappropriate content

CHENNAI: A complaint has been lodged against YouTuber VJ Siddhu in the Office of Assistant Commissioner of Police, Traffic.

The complaint, filed by Sherin from Kilpauk, accuses VJ Siddhu of reckless driving while talking on a mobile phone, as seen in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

The complaint issued said that the video contains obscene language and double entendres and could negatively influence students and youth. The complaint urged authorities to take suitable action against VJ Siddhu for violating traffic rules.

This incident follows similar actions taken against YouTuber TTF Vasan who was recently arrested by the police in Madurai under six sections, including driving recklessly and talking on a mobile phone while driving.

Armed Reserve sub-inspector and Madurai district social media monitoring cell officer Manibarathi had filed a complaint with the Anna Nagar police in Madurai, accusing Vasan of driving recklessly near the Vandiyur toll gate around 7:50 pm on May 15. The Madurai court has granted bail on May 30 and directed the YouTuber to post a video apologising for his actions and say that he would not engage in such activities again

The issue of using mobile phones while driving has come under increased scrutiny due to safety concerns.