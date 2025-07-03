After three days, drone locates missing boy’s body in Vennaru

TIRUCHY: The body of a 17-year-old boy who went missing in Vennaru was located in a thorny bush with the help of drones in Thanjavur after three days on Wednesday.

On June 29, P Sameer, a Class 12 student from Pillayarpatti in Thanjavur, went to take a bath in the Vennaru at Palliagraharam along with his friends.

Sameer was washed away in the current, and the friends, along with the locals, attempted to rescue him, but it was in vain.

Based on the information, the Thanjavur Fire and Rescue personnel rushed to the spot, but their three-day search went futile.

However, Sameer’s relatives, with the help of a private drone operator, attempted to search again.

On Tuesday, the fire personnel located Sameer’s body, struck in a bush through the drone and retrieved the body.