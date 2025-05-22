After terming Jaya corrupt, BJP colluding for polls: TNCC chief Selvaperunthagai

CHENNAI: Vouching for the integrity and ideological commitment of the INDIA bloc led by the ruling DMK, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K Selvaperunthagai on Wednesday said that the alliance revived by AIADMK with the BJP was an opportunistic one, and their secular alliance was strong like an iron fort.

Talking to media persons here after taking part in various events organised by the party on account of the 34th memorial day of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Selvaperunthagai said, “After Jayalalithaa’s demise, did the Congress party ever utter a word disparaging against her. No. But, how are they (AIADMK) forging an alliance with a party that called her (Jayalalithaa) an accused, corrupt, convict and imprisoned person. That is opportunism.

“As far as our alliance is concerned, it is an ideological one, a stable alliance. The INDIA bloc, led by Chief Minister MK Stalin, is strong like an iron fort. Media shall not get carried away by the statements of strangers.” He was responding to a media query regarding the opposition AIADMK calling the INDIA bloc tie-up opportunistic.

The TNCC chief paid floral tributes at Rajiv Memorial in Sriperumbudur and received the ceremonial torches brought from the party units in neighbouring Kerala and Karnataka. The TNCC chief also inaugurated a special medical camp organised in association with a private hospital before breaking bread with the local people in his constituency.