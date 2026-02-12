Police set QR pass, 4,998-person cap for TVK’s Feb 13 Salem rally

CHENNAI: Ahead of actor-politician Vijay’s TVK meeting in Salem on February 13, the Tamil Nadu police have capped attendance at 4,998 and mandated QR-code entry passes. The measures are a bid to tighten security after last year’s Karur stampede that killed 41 people.
The TVK meeting will be held at KVP Garden in Seelanaickanpatti from 12 to 3 pm. The party has urged members without passes to stay away and asked pass holders to follow guidelines. Similar curbs were enforced earlier for a TVK rally in Puducherry.
Authorities and organisers have advised pregnant women, children, and senior citizens to avoid the venue. Security arrangements include 51 CCTV cameras and ambulance deployment, while drinking water and toilet facilities have been arranged.
To accommodate supporters unable to attend, the meeting will be live-streamed on social media platforms.
