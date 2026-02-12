Police set QR pass, 4,998-person cap for TVK’s Feb 13 Salem rally

The TVK meeting will be held at KVP Garden in Seelanaickanpatti from 12 to 3 pm. The party has urged members without passes to stay away and asked pass holders to follow guidelines. Similar curbs were enforced earlier for a TVK rally in Puducherry.

Authorities and organisers have advised pregnant women, children, and senior citizens to avoid the venue. Security arrangements include 51 CCTV cameras and ambulance deployment, while drinking water and toilet facilities have been arranged.