After LoP meets Amit Shah, Minister Thangam Thennarasu says AIADMK miscalculating

CHENNAI: Affairs of the AIADMK briefly dominated the agenda of the State Assembly twice in a week after State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Wednesday mocked the two-hour parley between Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami and Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital on Tuesday and said that the principal opposition party was 'miscalculating' the electoral alliance scenario.

Intervening during the debate on the demand for grants for the rural development department in the House on Wednesday, a witty Thennarasu mockingly said, "Those who floated the party after demanding the accounts of the party were miscalculating now."

Thennarasu said this in response to former minister and AIADMK MLA Kadambur Raju's jibe, "Ours is a party that was launched after demanding transparency in the accounts of the party. We will finish the accounts (settle scores) of those whose accounts must be finished in 2026 and float our new account."

Wary of Thennarasu's loaded statement, which evoked a laughter riot briefly in the House, AIADMK whip SP Velumani quickly added, "Like MGR and Amma, calculations of brother EPS will always be right. You work out the permutations and combinations, you will know that our brother EPS's calculations are right."

Even before the House recovered from the political undertone of the leaders' statements, State Rural Development Minister I Periasamy said, "You have forgotten Anna as well as Thaai (mother in Tamil)." Realising the pun in the minister's 'Thaai' remark, which was also a critique of the previous AIADMK regime's neglect of the Thaai Thittam, Velumani said, "We will never forget Amma."

On Tuesday, Chief Minister M K Stalin himself criticised the changing alliance realignment in the AIADMK camp and spilled the beans regarding EPS' clandestine visit to the national capital for a rendezvous with Shah, which fueled fresh speculation surrounding what seemed to be the reunion of the AIADMK and BJP for the 2026 Assembly polls.

A few days ago, Thennarasu taunted the AIADMK and said that people sitting elsewhere were doing the ‘calculations of the AIADMK’ deceitfully.