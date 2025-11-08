After chickens, stray dogs kill goats in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: A day after stray dogs killed chickens in a coop, another pack of dogs mauled six goats tied in the backyard of a house in Thanjavur on Saturday.

S Saravanan (41), a farmer in Ramanathapuram village of Thanjavur, and reared cattle in his house. After letting the cattle graze, he tied them back in his backyard on Friday evening.

At around 2 am on Saturday, Saravanan heard a strange noise from his backyard, and soon, he ran to the spot with his family and found that six goats were lying dead, and a pack of stray dogs were seen attacking the other goats. Soon, they chased away the dogs and rescued the remaining goats.

"All the residents from Ramanathapuram village are farmers, and we all rear cattle as a part of our agricultural work. The stray dog menace has been increasing in recent times, and the children are afraid to go to the streets during the evening. Many vehicle users meet with accidents as dogs chase them down the streets. We have alerted the officials, but there is no solution for the menace so far," Saravanan said.

Saravanan said that he had lost goats worth Rs 50,000 and appealed to the civic administration to immediately curb the menace and get him compensation for the cattle loss.