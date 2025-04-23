After bitter feud, Durai Vaiko vouches for learning better politics

TIRUCHY: In an open confession, MDMK leader Durai Vaiko, who had recently taken back his resignation from the principal secretary post, said that he needs to learn the nuances of politics better, in a sign of bitterness left in him.

He added that he would do it (learning better politics) whenever he gets an opportunity. Speaking to reporters in Tiruchy, Durai Vaiko clarified that there were a few contradictions among the party leaders that came out of frustration, but the anger and discontent had been subdued by the humane approach of the party founder, Vaiko.

“Whatever happened during the past was for good, and we have kept aside the differences for the good of the party and for the people of the State”, Durai Vaiko said. He also said that he never wanted to be active in politics, but the situation and the demands of the cadre took him into politics. “I need to learn a lot about politics and will do it whenever I get an opportunity”, he stressed.

Meanwhile, Durai Vaiko said that the AIADMK-BJP alliance is not good for TN. He claimed that even their own cadre did not like the alliance with the BJP. He added that everyone knows on what condition the alliance was fixed, in a veiled reference to the central government.