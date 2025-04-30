After auto-rickshaw crash, two succumb to injuries in Tirupur 

COIMBATORE: Two persons, including a 70-year-old man, waiting for the bus, were killed by an auto rickshaw in Tirupur on Monday and they succumbed to injuries on Tuesday.

Police said Thilaga (70) from Dindigul, Abdulla (45) from Tirupur, his wife Nisha (40) and Maheswari (37) were waiting for the bus near Nesavalar Colony when the tragedy happened on Monday night.

Police said Ravi (26) from Pollikalipalayam in Tirupur, who was returning from the RTO office in his new auto rickshaw bought only a few days ago, had suddenly lost control, and rammed into the passengers waiting for a bus along road roadside.

All four injured persons and were admitted to a hospital.