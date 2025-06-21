After attacking CPM cadre in Dindigul, Hindu Munnani playing victim card: Shanmugam

CHENNAI: CPM state secretary P Shanmugam on Friday condemned the Hindu Munnani for allegedly orchestrating a violent attack on the Left party cadre in Dindigul and later attempting to deflect blame through a “malicious propaganda”.

In a statement, Shanmugam said CPM members were conducting a state-wide campaign highlighting public issues such as inflation, unemployment, privatisation, GST hikes, and communal tensions and one such team was attacked by members of Hindu Munnani.

The CPM cadre doing the campaigning at Thadikombu in Dindigul district with prior police permission were allegedly assaulted by Hindu Munnani functionary Vinoth Kumar and his associates.

CPM union secretary Sarath Kumar and others sustained serious injuries and were admitted to the Dindigul Government Medical College Hospital, Shanmugam said.

The CPM leader alleged that those visiting the injured in hospital were also attacked. “This premeditated violence, targeting both men and women, was an attempt to derail a democratic campaign,” he said.

The Left leader criticised Hindu Munnani state secretary VS Senthil Kumar for issuing a statement branding CPM members as “terrorists” and accusing them of religious intolerance.

“These claims are outright lies,” said Shanmugam. “We uphold constitutional rights to faith and worship. We oppose only the use of religion for political gain.”

He said that the Sangh Parivar and BJP were behind a larger plan to disrupt social harmony in the State, but people would not fall for such divisive tactics.

Shanmugam urged the police to take firm action against the attackers and called for the unconditional release of CPM members who were arrested. “If Hindu Munnani has opposing views, they are free to express them peacefully. Violence only reveals their inability to engage in democratic discourse,” he said.

Meanwhile, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan on Saturday condemned the attack on CPM cadre in Dindigul, allegedly by Hindu Munnani members, calling it a “murderous assault” and a threat to democratic rights.