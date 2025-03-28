After Arittapatti, Tamil Nadu gets second biodiversity heritage site in Kasampatti

CHENNAI: The State government has declared Kasampatti (Veera Kovil) Sacred Grove in Dindigul as its second biodiversity heritage site, after Arittapatti in Madurai, the first to be notified in the State in 2022.

Supriya Sahu, secretary of the Environment, Climate Change and Forest Department, said the decision will help protect the ecosystem of the region. A notification has been issued after approval from Chief Minister MK Stalin and the publication of the same in the government gazette.

Located near the Alagarmalai Reserve Forest, the Kasampatti (Veera Kovil) Sacred Grove is designated a biodiversity heritage site under the Biological Diversity Act 2002. "Spanning 4.97 hectares in the heart of Kasampatty village in Rediyapatty panchayat, Natham taluk, the revered Veera Kovil Grove has stood the test of time. It is surrounded by lush mango plantations, enhancing the natural beauty and fertility of the land.

It serves as an ecological bridge, supporting wildlife and maintaining environmental balance. Beyond its religious importance, the grove plays a vital ecological role, preserving biodiversity and regulating the local climate. Veera Kovil Sacred Grove is protected by locals as they worship the local deity 'Veeranan'," a department release said.

"This genetic richness supports the surrounding agricultural lands, including the mango plantations, by promoting pollination and enhancing soil fertility. With its rich biodiversity, cultural significance, and ecological value, Kasampatti (Veera Kovil) Sacred Grove stands as a model of conservation and sustainable heritage," the release added.

As per the Act, any project that would affect the ecosystem will not be allowed in the biodiversity heritage sites. Recently, the central government cancelled an auction, which was floated earlier, to allow the mining of tungsten in Arittapatti as the State government already notified the site as a biodiversity heritage site.

SACRED GROVES

~ Veera Kovil Grove is a hotspot of biodiversity as it is home to flora and fauna including 48 plant species, 22 shrubs, 21 lianas, and 29 herbs

~ The area also shelters more than 12 bird species, various small mammals, reptiles, and countless insects, all thriving in this protected environment