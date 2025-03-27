After Arittapatti, Kasampatty is the second biodiversity heritage site of Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The state government declared Kasampatty (Veera Kovil) Sacred Grove in Dindigul as a biodiversity heritage site in order to protect the ecosystem of the region. Kasampatty is the second biodiversity heritage site in the state after Arittapatti in Madurai district.

Supriya Sahu, secretary of environment, climate change and forest department, said that the notification has been issued based on approval of chief minister MK Stalin, and the notification was published in the Government Gazette.

Located near Alagarmalai Reserve Forest, the Kasampatty (Veera Kovil) Sacred Grove is designated as biodiversity heritage site under the Biological Diversity Act 2002. Arittapatti in Madurai was notified as the first Biodiversity Heritage Site in 2022.

"Nestled in the heart of Kasampatty village, Rediyapatty Panchayat, Natham Taluk, Dindigul District, Veera Kovil is a Sacred Grove. Spanning in 4.97 hectares, this revered grove has stood the test of time. The grove is surrounded by lush mango plantations, enhancing the natural beauty and fertility of the land.

It serves as an ecological bridge, supporting wildlife and maintaining environmental balance. Beyond its religious importance, the grove plays a vital ecological role, preserving biodiversity and regulating the local climate. Veera Kovil Sacred Grove is protected by locals as they worship the local deity “Veeranan”," a department release said.

The release explained that the grove is a hotspot of biodiversity as it is home to several flora and fauna including 48 plant species, 22 shrubs, 21 lianas, and 29 herbs. The area also shelters more than 12 bird species, various small mammals, reptiles, and countless insects, all thriving in this protected environment.

"This genetic richness supports the surrounding agricultural lands, including the mango plantations, by promoting pollination and enhancing soil fertility. With its rich biodiversity, cultural significance, and ecological value, Kasampatty (Veera Kovil) Sacred Grove stands as a model of conservation and sustainable heritage," the release added.

As per the Act, any project that would affect the ecosystem will not be allowed in the biodiversity heritage sites. Recently, the central government cancelled an auction, which was floated earlier, to allow mining of tungsten in Arittapatti as the state government already notified the site as biodiversity heritage site.