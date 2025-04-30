After abduction over fund dispute in Thanjavur, alert realtor activates live location; cops nab gang in 2 hrs

TIRUCHY: In a swift action, Thanjavur police rescued three realtors who were abducted after an altercation erupted over a money transaction. The police personnel were able to secure the abducted within two hours with the support of live location shared by the victim to his wife on Monday

Cops arrested nine persons and are in search for four more suspects in the daring abduction case.

According to the police version, Senthil (46) from Tambaram in Chennai, Anandan (49) from Mayiladuthurai, Manikandan (35) from Kumbakonam, Rajkumar, Ansari, Feroz Khan and Kesavan were involved in real estate business at Tiruvarur from 2023.

Among the group members Feroz Khan and Ansari had reportedly invested a sum of Rs 50 lakh with Senthil. But after the receipt of the money, Senthil allegedly had failed to return it despite repeated demands. Subsequently, Feroz Khan and Ansari along with another partner Kesavan approached a history-sheeter Padaleeswaran from Peralam in Mayiladuthurai who is said to have directed them to meet another history-sheeter Karthikeyan from Kumbakonam.

On Monday around 8 pm, the Karthikeyan contacted Senthil, Anandan and Manikandan and made them arrive at a restaurant for a negotiation. As the negotiation failed, Karthikeyan, Ansari, Feroz Khan and Kesavan along with a few others abducted Senthil, Anandan and Manikandan and took them to Mayiladuthurai.

However, the alert Senthil shared the live location through his WhatsApp to his wife and messaged her about the abduction. Soon, his wife passed on the information to the Thanjavur SP. Subsequently, the special team headed by the Thiruvidaimarudur DSP Raju cracked the case and the police team followed the live location to rescue the trio within two hours of abduction. The police also seized three cars used by the accused for the act.

The police also arrested Veerasamy (43) from Karaikal, Somuraja (29) and Manikandan (43) from the same area, Tamil Vendhan (31), Kannadasan (28), Mohan (37), Sarathi (40) Sankar (45) all from Kumbakonam and Kesavan (48) from Mayliduthurai. The police are also on the look out for for Karthikeyan, Pragadish, Ansari and Feroz Khan.