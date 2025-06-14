After 2 AIADMK functionaries, third suspect held for cheating Hyderabad bizman of Rs 2.1 crore

CHENNAI: As more cheating complaints mount after the arrest of two AIADMK functionaries for fighting at a city pub, the city police arrested one more person in connection with the Rs 2.1 crore cheating of a Hyderabad-based businessman in the guise of facilitating the set-up of a solar plant in the state.

Two persons, including an AIADMK functionary, Ajai Rohan (36), who was one of the accused in the pub brawl case, have already been booked by the Nungambakkam police early this month.

Three weeks ago, Ajai Rohan alias Ajai Vandayar, along with another AIADMK IT wing functionary, T Prasad, were arrested along with three others after a brawl at a pub in Nungambakkam. After their arrests, a stream of cheating complaints poured in against the two functionaries.

S Bharatkumar (39) of Hyderabad, director, Screen Energy Pvt Ltd, approached the police stating that Ajai Rohan had cheated his firm after taking Rs 2.1 crore from him. Bharatkumar's firm sets up solar farms across the country. He approached Ajai in March to help his firm to set up a solar plant in Kancheepuram.

Ajai allegedly claimed that he would be able to pull strings and get the relevant clearances for his business and took Rs 2.1 crore, but defaulted on his promise.

Subsequently, the police arrested Ajai on June 3 while he was on remand in the pub brawl case and his accomplice, Sivarajan Sakthivel (29) of Thanjavur, on June 4.

Based on the inputs provided by the duo, a police team arrested their accomplice, B Chandrakanth (29) of Palayamkottai, Tirunelveli, on Friday. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.