After 17 years, Kanchipuram Ekambareswarar temple to be consecrated on Dec 8

CHENNAI: The consecration of 1,300 years old Arulmigu Ekambaranathar Temple in Kanchipuram will be held on December 8, after 17 years, said a temple official on Sunday.

The temple, managed by the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) Department of the Government of Tamil Nadu, underwent renovations, added the official.

The date was officially announced by Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment P K Sekar Babu on October 12. His department is responsible for the maintenance and administration of the temple.

Muthulakshmi P, Executive Officer at HR & CE Department said usually every 12 years temples organise consecration.

“But in the case of Ekambaranathar Temple, we had nearly 34 renovation works to undertake. As the temple is 1000-plus years old, there are stipulations regarding how renovation work should be done. It’s a long-winded process and we still have some work pending. By December 8, we would complete all of it,” said Muthulakshmi.

It cost the temple Rs 28 crore to undertake these renovations, she added.

The temple dedicated to Lord Shiva and was built over centuries with contributions from dynasties like the Pallavas, Cholas, and Vijayanagara Empire. It is famous for its impressive architecture, including one of India's tallest gopurams (gateway towers).