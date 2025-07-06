After 16 years, Tiruchendur Temple consecration to be held on July 7

MADURAI: After a gap of 16 years, Tiruchendur Murugan temple in Thoothukudi district is gearing up for the Kumbabishekam ceremony scheduled on July 7 (Monday).

Arrangements are under way by the district administration in association with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department. The consecration ceremony began with Yagasala pooja in the temple on July 1. The July 7 event will happen between 6.15 am to 6.50 am. The previous kumbabishekam was held in 2009, sources said.

To ensure the safety of devotees, who are expected gather in Tiruchendur, which’s known as the second abode of the six abodes (Arupadai Veedu) of Lord Murugan, and to monitor the proceedings, three four-wheeled patrol vehicles equipped with 360 degree cameras, ten bikes with GPS devices and drone with surveillance cameras are in place.

Additional Director General of Police S Davidson Devasirvatham on Saturday flagged off the service in Tiruchendur in the presence of Deputy Inspector General of Police (in-charge) Tirunelveli Range, Santosh Hadimani, Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police Albert John, Tiruchendur DSP Mahesh Kumar, and Thoothukudi ASP C Madhan.

These patrol vehicles equipped with the surveillance system would be monitored directly from the control room around the clock by the police personnel, who would be deputed on a rotating shift basis.

Besides various facilities, drones are also kept ready for sprinkling holy water on devotees.

Earlier, the ADGP convened a meeting with officials and reviewed security arrangements. In addition, vehicle parking lots have been arranged at three locations.

Moreover, the District Administration will ensure basic facilities, including drinking water and public hygiene, and LED giant screens were also put up in the interest of devotees, sources said.