Affordable tech will transform farming: CM Stalin to scientists

CHENNAI: Stating that the DMK government has introduced a separate budget for agriculture to support the farming sector, Chief Minister MK Stalin has urged the scientific community to contribute by inventing affordable and modern equipment that is within the reach of farmers.

"Scientists and members of MS Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) should work towards fulfilling the dreams of its founder, MS Swaminathan. Scientists should invent crops that are nutritious and feed the growing population,” Stalin urged scientists at MS Swaminathan’s centenary function, on Saturday, in Chennai.

Praising the contributions of MS Swaminathan, who was instrumental in the Green Revolution, Stalin said that only a few in history have lived a life that has influenced millions of people, hailing M.S. Swaminathan as one such person. “India will never forget him, as he helped alleviate hunger in the country. He had a good comradeship with Kalaignar (DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi). I had opportunities to meet him several times,” Stalin added.

CM further lauded the scientist, who was the recipient of Bharat Ratna, and said that MS Swaminathan spoke about climate change 50 years ago. “After the Independence, when building the nation was ongoing, the food supply was not sufficient. The situation has changed due to the Green Revolution spearheaded by MS Swaminathan,” Stalin said.

Stalin pointed out how Swaminathan also raised concerns over the negative impacts of the revolution. “He explained about how the soil is turning toxic due to chemical fertilizers. He batted for nutritious and sustainable food sources,” Stalin added.

He informed the gathering that the government had announced the Dr MS Swaminathan Research Fund to promote innovations in agricultural technology and named an eco-park in Porur after the scientist.